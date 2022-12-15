Apsana Begum MP wins prestigious Young People’s MP of the Year Award

Poplar and Limehouse Constituency MP Apsana Begum accepts prestigious award from diversity and inclusion charity Patchwork Foundation.

MPs recognised for work championing underrepresented communities in 2022 at prize ceremony held in Speaker’s House.

On Wednesday 14th December, the Patchwork Foundation announced Apsana Begum MP as their 2022 Young People’s MP of the Year at their prestigious MP of the Year Awards ceremony. The event was hosted and presented by the Patchwork Foundation’s Patron, Mr Speaker, Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, in Speaker’s House.

The Patchwork Foundation’s annual MP of the Year Awards celebrate MPs who have actively worked with underrepresented and disadvantaged communities across the UK over the previous 12 months. The MPs are nominated by the public, with winners being anonymously selected by an independent panel of judges.

The Young People’s MP of the Year Award is chosen by ‘Patchworkers’ – young people who are currently participants, or graduates of the Patchwork Foundation’s flagship Masterclass Programme. They vote from the anonymous list for the MP they think has gone above and beyond to champion these communities.

Apsana Begum MP was recognised for her work to protect women affected by domestic abuse, including advocating for it to be recognised as a public health priority as part of Women’s Aid #DeserveToBeHeard campaign. In addition, they noted her continued celebration of cultural diversity and faith and minority groups, and how vocal she has been on highlighting structural inequalities faced by women during the pandemic.

Celebrating the news, Apsana Begum MP said,

“It is an absolute honour to receive the Young People’s MP of the Year Award. Our young people are an enormous asset to our society, and I continue to learn so much from them – whether it is about climate change, anti-racism, equality, or creative visions for change. As the first hijab wearing MP representing one of the most diverse areas in the country, where I have lived all my life, I am passionate about celebrating cultural diversity and empowering the marginalised.”

The ceremony was attended by Members of Parliament, corporate partners, and members of the public. Participants and graduates of the Patchwork Foundation’s programmes were also in attendance, several of whom took part in a panel discussion about why representation in politics is so important and how young people can engage more in politics.

Winners included: Gary Sambrook MP (Newcomer of the Year); Rt Hon David Lammy MP (Labour MP of the Year); Fiona Bruce MP (Conservative Party MP of the Year); Jamie Stone MP (Other Party MP of the Year); Apsana Begum MP (Young People’s Choice); Catherine West MP (Overall MP of the Year).