Bangladesh-China firms to construct ‘Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road’

A consortium of three firms based in China and Bangladesh, have jointly been awarded construction work of Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development Project under an initiative named ‘Bangladesh: South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation Road Connectivity (SASEC).’

The total cost of the government has been estimated at Tk 1,085.34 crore. The project was approved in a virtual meeting of the cabinet committee on government procurement held on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

At the end of the meeting, Additional Secretary to the Cabinet Division Syed Mahmud Khan briefed reporters on the approved proposal.

In the meeting, CHSIETC of China, SLGC and PDL of Bangladesh jointly received the construction work of the project.

Khan said the meeting has approved another purchase proposal that has hiked its cost by Tk 211.3 crore. The project is meant for expanding Elenga-Hatikamrul-Rangpur Highway to 4-lane”.