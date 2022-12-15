Canada-Bangladesh parliamentary friendship group formed

A group of Canadian senators and members of the House of Commons has recently formed the Canada-Bangladesh parliamentary friendship group to revitalize the existing excellent friendly relations between Bangladesh and Canada.

The establishment of the Canada-Bangladesh parliamentary friendship group is considered as an “outstanding cornerstone” in Bangladesh-Canada bilateral relations, especially when the two countries celebrated 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations.

With the formation of this group, the Canadian lawmakers would now be better informed about the multidimensional relations between the two countries and the outstanding achievements Bangladesh has made over the last 15 years as well as the opportunities exist in Bangladesh for Canadian businesses in trade and investment.

The group would work with both Canada and Bangladesh to promote, expand and deepen the existing relations between the two countries, said a media release.

It is expected that through the group, Canadian lawmakers and policymakers would not only be better informed about the support and cooperation that Bangladesh deserves in many important areas, including climate agenda, repatriation/resettlement of Rohingyas, women’s economic empowerment, skill development for youth, social, education and scientific cooperation etc., it would also be aware of Bangladesh’s unflinching stance against violent extremism, terrorism and fundamentalism.

The group would be also helpful to counter the misleading and false propaganda against Bangladesh from Canada and would work as a catalyst to achieve Bangladesh’s both short-term and long-term goals in Canada, according to the media release.

In brief, the group would help play an important role in upholding the secular, democratic and vibrant positive image of Bangladesh in Canada.

The open-ended multi-party group would be chaired by the Brad Redekopp MP, with the Salma Zahid MP, as its Vice-Chair.

Other prominent members of the Group include Senators Mobina Jaffer, Salma Ataullahjan, the Hon’ble Members of Parliament Chandra Arya, Ken Hardie, Luc Desilets, Kevin Waugh, Robert Kitchen and Sameer Zuberi.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman recently hosted a reception in honour of the group at the Bangladesh House, where the group had a frank discussion on how it can promote the Bangladesh-Canada bilateral relations.

The group is expected to visit Bangladesh soon to meet their counterparts in the Bangladesh Parliament as well as other policy makers in the country.