Daisy, Lily president, gen secy of Jubo Mohila League

Daisy Sarwar has been made new president while Sharmin Sultana Lily general secretary of Jubo Mohila League, the youth women front of Awami League, reports UNB.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the president and the general secretary of Jubo Mohila League from its third triennial council of the organisation held at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Thursday.

Awami League president Sheikh Hasina was present as the chief guest at the council.

During its founding in 2002, a convening committee of 101 members was formed.

In the first council of the organisation held in 2004, Najma Akhtar was made president and Apu Ukil the general secretary.

After 13 years, the second and last council of Jubo Mohila League was held on March 17, 2017 when Najma Akter was made president and Apu Ukil general secretary.