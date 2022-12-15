Six held with hemp in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : Police in separate drives arrested six drug peddlers along with 12 kgs of hemp from Madhyanagar upazila in Sunamganj district on Thursday morning.

The detained were identified as Sadikul Islam, 50, Lalon Miah, 28, Ali Hossain, 35, Md. Mahabub, 22, residents of Kandalipara village and Sakil Miah, 22, Mithon Miah, 20, residents of Hamidpara village of the upazila.

Madhyanagar Police Station officer-in-charge Md. Zahidul Haque said acting on a tip-off, police in a raid arrested four drug peddlers from Kandalipara village along with nine kgs of hemp while two from Hamidpara village along with three kgs hemp.

A case was filed against them under Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.