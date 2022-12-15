‘Visit Bangladesh-2022’ programme kicks off

The six-day long ‘Visit Bangladesh 2022’ programme under the supervision of the Public Diplomacy Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs kicked off on Wednesday (Dec 15).

‘Visit Bangladesh’ is a regular flagship event by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at showcasing the history, culture, landscape, progress and development of Bangladesh to foreign media personnel, writers, columnists, intellectuals, bureaucrats, civil society members. the opinion makers and shapers.

This is the first post-COVID19 such event organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2019.

Fourteen distinguished personalities from 11 countries– Algeria, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Cambodia, China, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Vietnam — are participating in this edition of ‘Visit Bangladesh’.

On the first day of the programme, the participants paid separate courtesy calls on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam. Both of them extended the participants a warm welcome and thanked them for their participation.

They briefed the participants on the evolution of independent Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, foreign policy priorities, economic progress and development, role of free and fair media and the Rohingya issue.

Both of them expressed hope that participants of Visit Bangladesh 2022 will become Bangladesh’s goodwill Ambassadors in their respective country, said the Foreign Ministry.

During this 6-day long program, the participants will visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Central Shaheed Minar, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh National museum and Dhaka University.

They will pay tribute to Bangabandhu’s Mausoleum in Tungipara and visit the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The foreign guests will also visit an industrial park. They will pay a courtesy call on the Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud. Furthermore, the distinguished guests will also witness the Victory Day parade at the National Parade Ground tomorrow.

The participants sincerely thanked the Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs for inviting them to ‘Visit Bangladesh 2022’ and highly praised the excellent hospitality of Bangladesh. The programme will conclude on December 20.