Bangladesh 150 all out in first India Test

Bangladesh were bowled out for 150 in reply to India’s 404 in the first innings of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav finished with 5-40 while Axar Patel took the last wicket of Mehidy Hasan (25) as India wrapped up the Bangladesh innings about an hour into the third day.

India opted not to enforce the follow-on.