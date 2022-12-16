Nation celebrating Victory Day

The nation is celebrating the 52nd Victory Day, 2022 on Friday, the most joyous day when the country was born at the cost of the supreme sacrifice of three million martyrs and the honour of nearly half a million mothers and sisters, with elaborate programmes.

On this glorious day in 1971, Bangladesh was liberated as an independent country after the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered following a bloody nine-month-long war.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing a wreath at the National Memorial in Savar in the morning.

The head of the state placed a wreath at the altar of the National Memorial at about 6:30am followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After placing the wreath, they stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of deep respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Liberation War in 1971.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute on the occasion as the bugles played the last post.

Flanked by senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the ruling Awami League (AL), laid another wreath at the National Memorial as the party chief.

Later, Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister and the president of Bangladesh Awami League paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman placing two separate wreaths at his portrait at Bangabandhu Bhaban in the city’s Dhanmondi-32 area in the morning.

Freedom fighters, their family members, foreign diplomats, leaders of Awami League and different political and social organisations and people from all walks of life also paid homage to martyrs.

Various programmes will be held today to pay deep homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country during the Liberation War in 1971.

Along with the government, different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations have chalked out a series of programmes to celebrate the day. Bangladeshis will celebrate the day at home and abroad.

The day’s programme began with a 31-gun salute.

Discussion meetings will be held at the national level on the theme of ‘Empowering the spirit of the liberation war and the best use of digital technology in building Sonar Bangla as dreamt by the Father of the Nation.’

Apart from this, reception of brave freedom fighters and martyr family members will be held in the metropolis, districts and upazilas.

The national flag will be hoisted atop government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices across the country.

On this day, an exhibition of documentary films and posters based on the history and tradition of the Liberation War will be organized at the ‘Swadhinota Stombha’ and the Museum of Suhrawardy Udyan.

Bangladesh embassies abroad will also undertake similar programs highlighting the significance of the day.

The day is a public holiday. National dailies brought out special supplements on the occasion.

State-owned and private television channels and radios will broadcast month- long special programmes highlighting the significance of the Liberation War.

Receptions will be accorded to the freedom fighters and family members of martyrs at city, district and upazila levels.

Destitute children will be allowed to visit the children park in the capital on the day free of cost. Improved diets will be served in jails, hospitals, orphanages across the country.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.