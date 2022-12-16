PM Sheikh Hasina pays rich tributes to Liberation War martyrs, Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in capital’s outskirts Savar this morning, marking the 52nd Victory Day.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute on the occasion when the bugles played the last post.

Flanked by senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the ruling Awami League (AL), laid another wreaths at the National Memorial as the party chief.

The Prime Minister also signed the visitor’s book kept there.

Later, leaders of other political and socio-cultural organisations placed wreaths at the National Memorial to show the respect to the memories of the war martyrs.

Then, she went to Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital and laid separate wreaths as Prime Minister and President of the Awami League at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum there to pay homage to the Architect of the Independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Father of the Nation.

The nation is celebrating the 52nd Victory Day, the most precious day of the Bangalee people, today as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on the day 51 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained war.

On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of 200,000 women.