PM Sheikh Hasina releases postage stamp on Victory Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday released a special commemorative postage stamp, an opening day cover and a data card, on the occasion of the Great Victory Day-2022.

The premier unveiled the commemorative postage stamp of Taka 10 at a ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital this morning.

A special canceller was used on the occasion, Prime Minister’s Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas told BSS.

Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Prime Minister’s Office Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman and Director General of Directorate of Posts Md Harunur Rashid were present on the occasion.

The postage stamp, the first-day cover and data card, will be sold from Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO and will also be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.