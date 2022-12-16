President Hamid, PM Sheikh Hasina attend Victory Day parade

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday attended the parade at the National Parade Ground marking the Victory Day.

The President, also supreme commander of the armed forces division, took salute and inspected the parade on the celebration of 51 years of Bangladesh’s victory.

The parade was organized and conducted by the 9th Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army under the supervision of Armed Forces Division with the directives of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

President Hamid, accompanied by Major General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, the parade commander and also General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 9th Infantry Division and Area Commander of Savar Area, riding an open jeep inspected the parade and took the salute.

Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Coast Guard, Ansar, paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) participated in the parade.

President Hamid, accompanied by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also exchanged greetings with the commanders of the contingents who took part in the parade before departing from the ground.

On the occasion, the parade ground was decorated with the images of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, four national leaders, seven Birshreshthas, different development works of the government, including the image of Padma Bridge and metro rail.

Apart from this, the nearby road of the parade ground was also decorated with banners and festoons highlighting the spirit of the Liberation War and the Victory Day.

The premier along with her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain Putul and grand-daughter Samaa Hossain, the invited guests also witnessed armoury acquisitions of different regiments and contingents of the armed forces, a spectacular fly-past conducted by army aviation, helicopters of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and navy aviation.

Later, a well-decorated horse-mounted forces and dog squad team also ensured their presence on the parade ground.

At last stage of the programme, a spectacular aerobatic display was exhibited on the occasion.

Thousands of people from all walks of life also witnessed the spectacular parade through the television and different social media that lasted for over two hours.

Earlier, on his arrival along at the parade venue at about 10.30am, Abdul Hamid was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, parliament members and the chiefs of the three services and senior officers of armed forces division.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, cabinet members, political leaders, lawmakers, foreign diplomats, senior civil and military officers were present on the occasion.

Fifty one year back, the country achieved victory through the nine-month War of Liberation against Pakistani occupation forces on this day.

On this day in 1971, Pakistani military conceded defeat to the allied forces and commanding officer of Pakistani forces general AAK Niazi surrendered arms with all members of his forces.