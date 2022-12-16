President pays tributes to Liberation War heroes

President M Abdul Hamid paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar on the outskirts of the capital this morning marking the 52nd Victory Day.

The Head of the State placed the wreaths at the altar of the National Memorial at about 6.32 am followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After placing the wreaths, the President stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of deep respect to the memories of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute on the occasion, as the bugles played the last post.

The President also signed the visitors’ book kept on Memorial premises.

The nation is celebrating the 52nd Victory Day today, the most precious day of Bangalee people, as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on the day in 1971 after a nine-month long bloodstained Liberation War.