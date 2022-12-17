BGB distributes winter clothes in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : BGB Srimangal Battalion (46BGB) distributed winter clothes among 600 poor families of Srimangal, Kamalganj and Kulaura upazilas on Friday on the occasion of Victory Day.

Apart from this, along with the battalion (46 BGB) medical assistants and doctors of Srimangal Upazila Health Complex, Kalighat BOP under Srimangal Upazila distributed free medical services, medicines and medical supplies to 231 poor and needy people in Hossainabad Primary School.

Border Guard Bangladesh Headquarters Srimangal sector commander Colonel AHM Yasin Chowdhury was present and inspected the entire program. Srimangal BGB commander Lieutenant Colonel Mizanur Rahman Shikder was present as an inspector to ensure overall cooperation and coordination.