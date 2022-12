BNP to bring out mass procession in city on Dec 30, not on Dec 24

BNP will bring out its mass procession in Dhaka on December 30 instead of December 24.

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the new date at a press briefing held today at the party’s Nayapaltan office.

Nazrul Islam Khan said the mass procession will be held In Dhaka on Dec 30.

He also announced that mass procession will be held in districts and cities except Dhaka on December 24.