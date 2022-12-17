Five arrested for severing wrists of both hands of Cox’s Bazar BNP leader

Five persons have been arrested in connection with severing the wrists of two hands of a BNP leader at Nazirpara under Teknaf upazila in Cox’s Bazar district.

Major Syed Sadiqul Huque, deputy commander of RAB-15, stated it at a press briefing held at Cox’s Bazar RAB office on Saturday afternoon.

The RAB official said several persons including local Enam Member and his associates got involved in exultation after severing the wrists of both hands of Teknaf upazila BNP leader Siddique Ahmed at Nazirpara madrasa area under Teknaf Sadar upazila at about 3:00pm on November 26.

Afterward, Siddique Ahmed’s son Rashedul Alam filed an attempt to murder case with Teknaf Police Station.

Then RAB-15 launched a drive to arrest five accused. They managed to arrest five persons from Hoaikong area adjacent to Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Highway at about 1:00am on Friday.

The arrested persons are Nurul Huque, 38, son of late Mozaher Mia; Jahangir Alam, 35, son of Dil Mohammad Kalu, Syed Ullah, 38, son of late Md Rafique, and Abul Kalam, 38, son of Mir Kashem of Shilboniapara, of Ward No. 8, Nazirpara in Teknaf.

They had been absconding since the filing of the case. They were arrested from Hoaikong area adjacent to Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Highway at about 1:00am on Friday when they were fleeing Nazirpara.

The RAB sources said Rashedul Alam, 20, son of injured Siddique Ahmed, filed a case with Teknaf Police Station against 67 unidentified persons mentioning the names of 11 accused including self-confessed Yaba drug peddler Enamul Huque Member, his brother Shahab Uddin Prokash Sabu, Nurul Huque and Chan Mia.

Victim Siddique Ahmed is the secretary of Small and Cottage Industry Affairs of Teknaf Upazila BNP and vice-president of Sadar Union BNP.