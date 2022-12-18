By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1

The by-polls to the five vacant parliamentary seats of the BNP MPs will be held on February 1.

Md Alamgir Alam, senior secretary of Election Commission, disclosed the date to the journalists on Sunday after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal over the issue.

The election will be held on vacant seats of Chapainawabganj-2, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Thakurgaon-3 and Brahmanbaria-2.

January 5 is the last date for submission of the nomination papers. The voting will be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The five MPs are Md Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3; Md Mosharof Hosen, Bogura-4; Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6; Md Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2 and Rumeen Farhana from a seat reserved for women.