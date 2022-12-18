People will have to pay subsidies in electricity and gas: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said it will not be possible for her government to provide gas and electricity at subsidized rates anymore.

“All will have to bear the expenses incurred by the government to generate electricity in the country. Besides, all will have to pay the expenses required to import gas and also transportation cost of it,” she said while addressing a discussion organised by the Awami League at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) at Khamarbari in the capital on Sunday, marking the 52nd Victory Day.

Sheikh Hasina said, “We have provided subsidies in electricity and gas so far because we had money in hands. But, we have also been affected by the global recession due to Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War and Western sanctions. So, you will have to pay the money for subsidies provided in electricity and gas so far.”