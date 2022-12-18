US envoy ought to inform ministry prior his visit: Minister

The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas ought to inform the Foreign Ministry prior his visit to a missing BNP leader’s house, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday.

“He (Peter Haas) ought to inform our Foreign Ministry before his visit (to a missing BNP leader’s house in Dhaka’s Shaheen Bagh). Being informed about the incident, OC rushed to the spot in plain clothes. We ensure security for those (envoy) who inform about the visit,” the minister told journalists following a meeting held at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

The Home Minister said he thinks that no question has arisen over the security of the US envoy.

He further said, “Our Foreign Minister explained the issue of the ambassador beautifully. There is no need of further explanation from me. The area, where the US envoy went to visit a house, is in my constituency and I have elected from there. As far as I know it appears that some residents near that house gathered at that time. I do not know how they got the information.”

They wanted to hand over a memorandum to the US envoy, demanding justice for those people who were killed during Zia’s regime, said the Home Minister.