16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Police detained 16 Rohingya including women and children from Sreemangal Sunday as they were on their way to Moulvibazar from Cox’s Bazar camp.

Sreemangal police detained them during a drive from an Ena Paribahan bus from Cox’s Bazar, said Jahangir Hossain Sardar, Officer-in-Charge of Sreemangal police station.

An inspector of district police traveling on the same bus suspected some passengers being Rohingya refugees and informed the matter to Sreemangal police station, he said.

In primary questioning , they said that they had fled from the Rohingya camp at Kutupalong, in Cox’s Bazar, said OC Jahangir.

They will be sent back to their camp, he said.