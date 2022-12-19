Argentina expresses gratitude to Bangladeshi fans after winning World Cup

Argentina has also expressed gratitude to Bangladeshi supporters after winning the World Cup.

In the verified Tweeter account, Argentina Football Federation, on Sunday, wrote, “Thanks Bangladesh. Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan for your good support.”

Each victory of Argentina in the World Cup in Qatar brought wave of joy in the hearts of Argentina fans in Bangladesh. At midnight, procession came out on the street. The cheering of the Bangladeshi Argentina fans has reached FIFA, the main governing body of world football. On many occasions, cheering videos of Argentina fans of Bangladesh have been shared. This time, the Argentina supporters of Bangladesh have also received thanks from Argentina Football Federation.

The Latin American team had not won the World Cup since 1986 until yesterday, having previously lost the final of the tournament against Germany in 2014. However, the rise of the team has greatly encouraged and cheered Argentina.