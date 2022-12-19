Biswajit murder: Fugitive convict detained in Dhaka after 10 years

RAB arrested Mir Md Nur Alam alias Limon (35), the fugitive accused who was sentenced to life in the much-discussed Biswajit murder case, from Humayun Road in Mohammadpur of the capital.

RAB-2 Senior Assistant Director (Media) and Senior ASP Md Fazlul Haque gave this information on Monday (December 19) morning.

On the basis of intelligence report, a team of RAB raided Humayun Road area of Mohammadpur and arrested Nur Alam alias Limon, he said.

The arrested was identified as Mir Md Nur Alam alias Limon, hailed from Pirgacha Upazila of Rangpur and son of Nurul Islam.

Nur Alam had been on the run for 10 years since Biswajit was hacked to death in broad daylight by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists on December 9, 2012.

Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police (DB) filed a charge sheet against 21 people in the Sutrapur police station murder case in that incident.

At the end of the judicial process, on December 18, 2013, Dhaka’s Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 sentenced eight people to death and 13 to life imprisonment, including Nur Alam alias Limon.

The High Court later acquitted two of the eight death row convicts and commuted the death sentences of four, including Limon, to life. During the announcement of the verdict of the High Court, Mir Md. Noor Alam alias Limon was absconding.