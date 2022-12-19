Five killed in triangular collision in Rangpur

Five people were killed and at least eight injured in a triangular collision among a truck, an ambulance and an easy bike in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur district on Monday.

Of the deceased, four were identified as Sahir Uddin, 40, Khademul Islam 38, Azanur Rahman, 45 and Habibullah, 45.

The accident took place at about 6.30pm when a Rangpur-bound ambulance collided head-on with a truck and easy bike on Rangpur-Dinajpur road near Nengtichera Bridge, killing four people on the spot and nine others injured.

Of the injured, one succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

Rangpur Superintendent of Police Ferdous Ali Chowdhury confirmed the matter.

On information, a team of Fire Service rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers, said Anis, a firefighter of Taraganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The injured passengers were admitted to hospital.