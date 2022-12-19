Science Fair held in Kamalganj

Science Fair 2022 and seventh Science Olympiad were held at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district with the theme of ‘Prevention of Wastage of Electricity and Water’ on the occasion of the 44th National Science and Technology Week on Monday.

The upazila administration arranged the programme where freedom fighter and Kamalganj Upazila Parishad chairman Professor Md Rafiqur Rahman was present as the chief guest in the event with the upazila nirbahi officer Sifat Uddin in the chair.

Woman vice chairman Bilkis Begum and secondary education officer Samsun Nahar Parveen were present as the special guests at the programme.

At that time, Kamalganj Press Club vice-president Shabbir Elahi, teacher Farid Ahmad and student Ashfaq Ahmad spoke at the programme conducted by teacher Moshahid Ali.

About 16 educational institutions of the upazila participated in the fair.