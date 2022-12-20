BGB Day celebrated in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : BGB Sreemangal Sector and Sreemangal Battalion celebrated BGB Day through various programs including freedom fighter honors, discussions, sports, cultural programs and banquets at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district.

Border Guard Bangladesh Sreemangal Sector commander Colonel AHM Yasin Chowdhury inaugurated the program at 2 pm on Tuesday at BGB Sreemangal Sector.

At that time, 46 BGB commander Lieutenant Colonel Mizanur Rahman Shikdar, Moulvibazar deputy commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan, divisional forest officer Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and BGB Battalion commanders and officials were present, among others.

Later, a cultural program was held in the afternoon.