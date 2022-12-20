‘Nation never wants a repeat of Pilkhana tragedy’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called upon members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to carry out their assigned responsibilities with utmost sincerity and not to break discipline under any circumstance.

“Discipline and chain of command are the most important driving forces of any disciplined force. Never break discipline. Carry out the assigned responsibility and follow the chain of command,” she said, reports UNB.

The premier was addressing the parade of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Day-2022 at its headquarters in Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina said an unthinkable tragedy occurred only 52 days after the formation of her government in 2009. “The whole nation expects that such an incident won’t occur anymore,” she said.

The PM prayed for the salvation of the departed souls who were martyred during the tragedy and expressed sympathy for the bereaved families.

On her arrival at the venue, the PM was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Aminul Islam Khan and BGB Director General Major General Shakil Ahmed.

The premier inspected the parade at Bir Uttam Anwar Hossain Parade Ground of BGB headquarters in Peelkhana.

The PM handed over the BGB Medal, President BGB Medal, BGB Medal-Service and President BGB Medal-Service to a selected BGB members in recognition of their courageous and outstanding contribution to different activities of the force.