All enjoy equal rights in non-communal Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the Awami League government is building Bangladesh as a non-communal country where everyone has equal rights.

“I tell all of you (Christian community) that we are building this Bangladesh with the spirit of non-communal country where each person has equal rights,” she said while exchanging greetings with the leaders of Christian Community on the occasion of Christmas Day at Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council, joining virtually from the Prime Minister’s Office.

At the ceremony, she greeted all the members of Christian community of the country on the occasion of Christmas Day.

Sheikh Hasina said the people of Bangladesh are not of a single religious faith, rather people of all religions are living in the country. “We work for the well-being of all religious faiths.”

Mentioning that Jesus Christ has given lesson for human well-being and human religion, she said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has showed respect to all religions, which could be found if one goes through his “Oshomapto Atmojiboni” (The Unfinished Memoirs), “Karagarer Rojnamcha” (Diary In Jail) and “Amar Dekha Naya Chin” (The New China as I Saw).

She said that her government has always stood besides all whenever any problem arose as “We believe that we have to work for all people in the country”.

In this connection, the Prime Minister referred to the measures taken by her government for the Hijra people (third gender) as Bangladesh’s Constitution has secured the rights of backward and this group of people.

She said, “We’ve secured their (Hijra people) rights in the Constitution.”

Not only that, the religion of Islam has also ensured the rights of Hijra people in accordance with their life style such as male or female, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that now third gender is mentioned alongside male and female in each case such as jobs, in all forms or ID cards. “We’ve given them acknowledgement.”

Talking about her government’s initiative to provide home to all landless and homeless people free of cost, she said they are also giving home to the Hijra people to improve their living standard and livelihood.

“They (Hijra people) have rights to do job, business or any other work and we are ensuring these rights for them,” she said.

Like the Hijra people, she said, the government is also providing house and land to the Bede people, Mantra people and others alongside taking measures to upgrade their lives and livelihood.

She added that her government is providing special facilities or incentive to the employers when they are employing people of such communities as well as differently able people and autistic persons.

The Prime Minister said, “I can at least say that if I can see the people who are lagging behind, I will bring them forward, and will ensure education, jobs, livelihood and others for them.”

“This is our Bangladesh of non-communal spirit. We want to flourish it,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina told the Christian community that she suggested to upgrade the Notre Dame College into a university as it is a reputed college which has enough place to be made as university.

“Now, it has been made as university. We used to extend cooperation to each institution. And we do it so that people of all faiths get equal rights,” she said.

Referring to the mosque-based education, she said when the Awami League government arranges mosque-based education, it makes similar arrangements of education in Hindu’s temples, churches and other places of worship.

“I want that all of you live in this country with your own rights,” she said, adding that Bangabandhu has made this country independent and all people will enjoy the benefit of it.