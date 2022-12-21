Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail for 4th time

A Dhaka court has rejected the bail petitions of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas in a case filed over the clash between police and the party activists in Dhaka’s Nayapaltan on December 7.

Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Asaduzzaman on Wednesday rejected the petitions when the BNP leaders’ lawyers sought bail for them.

On December 9, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

Later, they were shown arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital’s Nayapaltan. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.

On December 12, a Dhaka court rejected the bail petitions of 224 leaders and activists of BNP, including Fakhrul and Abbas.

On December 15, a Dhaka court again rejected the bail petitions of the two BNP leaders in the case.

A Dhaka court ordered to give division facility to them on December 9 and then they were given the division facility from December 13.

On December 7, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office, ahead of its December 10 rally.