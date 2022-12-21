Momen urges PUIC to keep Rohingya issue alive as global agenda

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today urged members of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) to enhance diplomatic efforts with major global powers keeping the Rohingya issue alive as the global agenda.

He made the urge when visiting 11-member Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) delegation called on him at the State Guest House Padma in the capital, a foreign ministry press release said here.

The delegation comprised of Members of Parliaments from Tukiye, Iran, Uganda and PUIC Secretary-General.

During the meeting, the foreign minister urged the PUIC to continue its efforts for ensuring safe, dignified and sustained repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Momen deeply appreciated contribution of the Committee on Muslim Communities and Minorities for portraying the picture of the persecuted Rohingyas to the members of the OIC.

The visiting PUIC delegation thanked the Bangladesh government for hosting persecuted Rohingyas on humanitarian ground, and reaffirmed their continued support for settlement of the crisis.

The visiting PUIC delegation called on the Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament Shirin Sharmin Choudhury on Monday.

On Tuesday, the PUIC delegation visited Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar where they had interaction with the Rohingyas as well as related stakeholders.