Woman drowns in pond in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A young woman drowned in a pond at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Wednesday afternoon.

The dead was Suma Malakar, 24, wife of Bimol Mallick, a resident of Dewgaon village under Prithimpasha union.

Citing locals, police said the woman drowned in a pond near her house while taking bath.

Later, family members rescued her and took to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge Salauddin Mifta confirmed the matter.