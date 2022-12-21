Year Ender 2022: 5 best fashion moments of 2022

2022 was a great year as far as fashion’s concerned!

Our celebrities served looks after looks and it was quite a hassle figuring out and making a list of the five best fashion moments of the year. Check out what finally made it to the list.

1. Sonam Kapoor’s maternity shoot

Sonam Kapoor is synonymous with anything fashionable and stylish. Truly the fashion icon of the entertainment industry in India, Sonam makes heads turn wherever she goes.

Each outfit worn by Sonam qualifies as a statement piece but her maternity shoot white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit stands above others.

2. Bella Hadid’s spray-painted Coperni dress

Bella Hadid stunned everyone at the Paris Fashion Week as she turned muse for Coperni.

Bella appeared on the runway in nothing but a pair of underwear and heels, covering her breasts while a team of three men spray a dress on her body.

This was one of the greatest moments in the world of fashion and will remain so in the years to come!

3. Deepika’s Sabyasachi Saree at Cannes

Deepika oozed retro charm as she donned a Sabyasachi saree at Cannes this year. Inspired by the majestic Royal Bengal tiger, the saree was covered in horizontal stripes of gold sand black hues.

The bold, black liner only brought out the best in her. Don’t y’all agree?

4. Priyanka Chopra’s ruffled Robert Wun evening gown in Paris

Nobody does evening gowns better than Priyanka! The beautiful black gown, lauded by fashion critics across the internet, had white ruffle details all over and a strap pattern in the back. The borders of the dress had huge white ruffles that gave the impression of a halo around her. Truly, an iconic moment captured by camera lenses!

5. Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe

Kim Kardashian turned heads at the Met Gala 2022 as she donned Marilyn Monroe’s original 60-year-old dress that she had worn while famously singing “Happy Birthday Mr President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Although she was under fire for her rapid weight loss, Kim’s appearance on the red carpet was truly one of the biggest fashion moments of 2022.