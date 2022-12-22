Dhaka Test: Umesh, Ashwin run rampant, leave Bangladesh floundering

India ended Bangladesh’s first innings of the Dhaka Test at 227 runs today, with Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin bagging four wickets each.

Mominul Haque scored 84 off 157 balls to become the highest scorer of the innings and notch his first half century in 12 innings.

Bangladesh had started steadily after electing to bat first, with their openers surviving the first hour unscathed. However, they lost both Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan within a span of four balls soon after the drinks break.

The third wicket stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Mominul Haque steadied the innings, with the duo adding 43 runs before the lunch break. Shakib was then dismissed by Umesh off the first ball after lunch, having posted 16.

The dismissals of Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das for 25 apiece then derailed Bangladesh’s momentum before Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nurul Hasan Shohan fell quickly too.

Jaydev Unadkat, who is playing his second Test in 12 years, also took two wickets for India.

To end the first day, India managed to accumulate 19 runs in 8 overs without losing any wickets. Shakib created a brilliant chance when he struck Lokeh Rahul on the pad and the umpire initially declared him out. However, after reviewing the decision, the umpire had to reverse his call.

The day was called off early due to bad weather.