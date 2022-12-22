MP Harunur Rashid submits resignation letter to Speaker

BNP MP Harunur Rashid from Chapainawabganj-3 submitted his resignation letter to the Speaker on Thursday.

He went to the Speaker’s office in Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 11 am and, later, handed over his letter to Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. At that time, resigned lawmakers Mosgarraf Hossain and GM Siraj accompanied him.

With him, all seven BNP MPs have resigned from the Parliament.

“I resigned from the Parliament to strengthen our (BNP) anti-government movement,” Harunur Rashid said to media after submitting the resignation letter physically.

On December 11, five out of the seven BNP MPs submitted their resignations in person to the Speaker as part of their party’s anti-government movement. Md Harunur Rashid was abroad at the time and Abdus Sattar Buiyan, the ailing MP from Brahmanbaria-2, could not tender his resignations in person, and did it through email.