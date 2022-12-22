One killed in Habiganj road accident

Habigan Correspondent : A tea worker was killed as a pick-up van and a CNG run auto-rickshaw collided head-on at Bejura area under Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shoshi Sabar, 65, son of late Shombu Sabar, a resident of Division No-10 of Surma tea garden.

Locals said Shoshi was going to Sadar upazila by a CNG run auto-rickshaw when a pick-up van hit them, leaving him dead and six others injured.

Madhabpur Police Station officer-in-charge Abdul Razzak confirmed the matter.