4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp

Four Rohingyas have been shot by some miscreants at a camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya upazila.

The incident took place at Camp-7 on Thursday afternoon, said assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Faruk Ahmed.

The injured are Md Salam, 32, Md Shofi, 63, Md Shorif, 55, and Md Naser, 15. They are residents of different blocks at Camp-8.

ASP Faruk said a gang of miscreants wearing black masks opened fire on them and fled away, leaving the four people injured.

They were rescued and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Police are conducting operations to arrest the miscreants, Faruk added.