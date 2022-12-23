AL invites BNP to join its national council

Awami League has invited BNP and different political parties to join its 22nd national council to be held tomorrow at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

AL’s Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and Dhaka City South AL Office Secretary Riaz Uddin reached the invitation cards at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office here around 12 noon today.

BNP’s acting office secretary Syed Emran Saleh received three invitation cards on the occasion.

Talking to journalists AL Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan said they invited three members of BNP’s standing committee – Dr Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan and Nazrul Islam Khan.

“We have reached their cards,” he said.

Besides, Jatiya Party, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad), Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, Jatiya Party (JP), Samyabadi Dal and all pro-liberation parties were invited to the council.

According to AL reception affairs sub-committee, though foreign guests were not invited, foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka have been invited.

The 22nd council of Awami League will begin at 10.30am tomorrow at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the council.