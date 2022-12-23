Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham ties knot for third time

Reham Khan, ex-wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, tied the knot for the third time on Friday.

“Finally found a man who I can trust,” Reham Khan wrote, sharing the picture of the newly-wedded couple.The British-Pakistani journalist posted a picture with Mirza Bilal, holding hands, showing their wedding rings as she announced her third marriage.

Reham Khan and Mirza Bilal tied the knot in Seattle, US in a simple Nikkah ceremony, as per her Instagram post.

She parted ways with Imran Khan in 2015. The former Prime Minster was her second husband. In 1993, she married her first cousin, a British psychiatrist named Ijaz Rehman. However, that marriage ended in 2005.

It was the year 2014 when she married Imran Khan, although that marriage lasted for just 10 months.