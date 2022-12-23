Kader Siddique meets PM Hasina

Abdul Kader Siddique, popularly known as Bangabir Kader Siddique, met Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday.

He met the premier along with his family members at Ganabhaban.

Veteran freedom fighter Kader Siddique left Awami League in 1999 and formed Krishak Sramik Janata League and started anti-Awami League politics.

As the president of his party, he joined with Oikkya Front before the eleventh national election in 2018 and participated in the poll with BNP’s electoral symbol but lost the election.

Before the next election many minor parties are communicating with Awami League and the picture of Kader Siddique and Prime Minister came into the light amid this.

When contacted, Kader Siddique told on Friday evening that: “It was a family meeting. Actually, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wished to meet my family and that is why we went to Ganabhaban today (Friday).”

Responding to another question, he said: “Political issues centring the next election will be discussed later.”