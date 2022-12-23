Moulvibazar draws huge crowd of tourists during 3-day holiday

Moulvibazar is buzzing with a stream of tourists as a huge number of people have flocked to the district during a three-day vacation, on the occasion of Christmas, and two days off this weekend.

As a result, there are no rooms available in the hotels, motels and resorts of the tourist city.

Around 90% of tourists who went there to enjoy the green beauty of Moulvibazar district, spend the night at hotels and resorts of Sreemangal.

The remaining 10% tourists stay in other upazilas including the district headquarters.

Around 95% of the rooms have already been reserved in the Moulvibazar district, especially for the Christmas holiday. Due to the huge gathering, the businessmen of the tourist city are making a lot of profit.

Tourist police and lifeguards are also working round the clock for the safety of tourists.

Meanwhile, many of the tourists have claimed that the rent in hotels are relatively high.

Samsul Haque, general secretary of Sreemangal Tourism Services Association, said that there are many tourist spots in Moulvibazar district, so many people like to visit the place on holidays and festivals.

Hundreds of hotels, motels, resorts including five-star hotels have been developed in Sreemangal, he added.

Samsul Haque also mentioned that a large number of tourists have arrived since Thursday. Apart from this, Sreemangal hotels and resorts have almost 100% pre-booking till December 31.

Moulvibazar Police Superintendent Mohammad Zakaria said that special security measures have been taken to ensure safety to the tourists.

Apart from tourist police, plain clothes officers have also been deployed at every tourist spot in the district, he added.

Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan said: “We have communicated with the Tourism Board and the tourism ministry, so that we can offer a wonderful tourist spot for people of all areas.”