Ways to boost interpersonal skills in children

Interpersonal skills are required for every facet of life, including relationships and employment. When children develop these skills during school, it becomes a part of their behaviour. Interpersonal skills are required for every aspect of life- relationships or jobs.
- Enhance their teamwork: Organizing activities that require participation from students helps them get in touch with others of their age group. This gives them a chance to interact and build a connection with them. Teamwork is an important skill that will help them work well with others even in their careers, without feeling out of place.
- Teach them how to be assertive: In a world full of ideas, kids need to take a stand for what they believe in. Encouraging students to express their opinions as well as acknowledge others’ emotions, wants and feelings will make them more assertive and not be taken for granted.
- Allow them to make their own decisions: Allowing students to make their own decisions in small matters and giving them a chance to decide what they want to eat or wear, allows them to decisive and be accountable for their choices.
- Listen to their ideas or thoughts: Children are full of innovative ideas and creative thinking. One must listen to what they have to say. This makes them realize the importance of listening and allows them to be more attentive. Listening also helps them share their suggestions.
- Give every student a chance to showcase their talents: Every child possesses a unique talent no matter what their academic ability is. One must give them a platform where they can showcase these talents and use skills like communication, teamwork, and leadership to boost their self-esteem and confidence. This will help them participate freely and cultivate their interpersonal skills.
- Let them think outside the box: Thinking outside the box helps students surround themselves with people and subjects that are outside their area of knowledge. This exposes them to new perspectives and ways of doing things differently. Thinking outside the box also helps them to be curious and discover new ideas.
- Teach them to be themselves: A child needs to know that whatever qualities or talents they have is unique. Copying somebody else or trying to be like someone else will make them insecure of themselves. When children grow up connected to their ideas and needs, they naturally connect to others.
- Build a never give up attitude: Life always has its challenges but one of the basic rules to follow is not to give up. Students must learn the importance of determination, hard work and perseverance till they have achieved their goals.
- Make room for mistakes: Allow children to make honest mistakes. Mistakes help students become better thinkers and problem solvers. Allowing children to make mistakes helps them developing of critical thinking and foresight. Students should also understand that is completely okay to make mistakes while learning something new.
- Cultivate a positive attitude: A positive attitude helps students learn better. It helps students remember, focus and absorb information. With a positive attitude, students can welcome new opportunities and experiences that can help them grow into well-rounded individuals.
Source: Hindustan Times