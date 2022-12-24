‘Interest of Bangladesh will not be spoiled till I alive’

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the interest of Bangladesh will not be spoiled till she alive.

“I am ready for the highest sacrifice in the better interest of the country”.

She said these while attending the Awami League’s 22nd national council at Suhrawardy Udyan as chief guest.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reached the council venue around 10:20am. She inaugurated the council by hoisting the national flag and releasing a white pigeon and balloons.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader accompanied her there.