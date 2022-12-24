Law enforcers killing leaders, workers one after another: BNP

Blood-thirsty Awami League government has become desperate to cling power, alleged BNP’s acting office secretary and organising secretary of the party Emran Saleh Prince on Saturday.

He also alleged that law enforcing agencies were being instigated to kill BNP leaders and workers one after another after resorting to enforced disappearances, murders and extrajudicial killings. Leaders and workers of BNP are being killed by opening fire to their peaceful programmes.

Prince made the remarks while addressing a press conference at the BNP’s central office at Naya Paltan in the capital on Saturday evening.

The BNP leader alleged that 15 leaders and workers have already been killed attacking BNP programmes across the country protesting against price hike of essentials and fuels.

On Saturday, a Panchagarh district BNP leader was killed by police opening fire on a mass procession at Boda upazila in the district.

The slain BNP leader was Abdur Rashid Arefin.

Prince said the 45-year-old Arefin was BNP’s joint convener at Moynadighi union under Boda upazila in Panchagarh district. He was injured during the clash with police. Arefin later succumbed at a local hospital.

“Police opened fire on Arefin at the order of local police station’s OC. Police also charged batons of processionists. More than 50 opposition leaders and workers including Panchagarh District Jubo Dal general secretary Nuruzzaman Babu were injured after police mercilessly charged batons on them,” he said..