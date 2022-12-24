Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A trader was killed after being hit by a truck at Kamolganj upazila in Moulvibazar district.

The deceased was identified as Sajal Miah, 34, son of Lokman Miah, a resident of Langurpar village under Madhobpur union of the upazila.

Locals said a truck hit Sajal’s bike in front of the main gate of Lawachara Udyan, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed there and took him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Madhobpur Union Parishad chairman Asid Ali confirmed the matter.