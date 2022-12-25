Anti-liberation forces always trying to make Bangladesh a ‘failed state’: PM to AL activists

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the anti-liberation forces and killers of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are always active in trying to make Bangladesh a “failed state”.

“We should always keep in mind that Bangladesh is our country. We had earned our independence. The anti-liberation elements and the killers of the Father of the Nation are always active to make Bangladesh a failed state,” she told Awami League leaders and activists.

Sheikh Hasina said this during her closing remarks while exchanging greetings with party leaders and activists at Ganabhaban after she was reelected AL President for the 10th consecutive term.

The PM said other governments had tried to turn the country into a failed state for 29 years — from 1975 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2009.

As Awami League could come to power for three consecutive terms through elections, getting the votes of people since 2009, now Bangladesh has attained the status of a developing country and its people have got dignity, she said.

She said that only one decision to build Padma Bridge with own funds has immensely brightened the image of Bangladesh in the world.

Sheikh Hasina said Awami League’s source of power is the people. “The general people who support us are the greatest source of power for us. So, every leader and activist will have to work for the welfare of the common people,” she added.