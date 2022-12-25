Man shot dead by Khasi people near Sylhet border

Jaintiapur Correspondent : A Bangladeshi was shot dead by some Khasi people on the Indian side of the Bangladesh-India border in Sylhet’s Jaintiapur upazila early today.

The dead was identified as Madassir Ali, 52, of the upazila’s Goabari village.

Golam Dastagir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Jaintiapur Police Station, said, “He was shot dead by some members of the Khasi community after he went to their village near the border inside India to steal betel nuts.

“The others who were with him brought his body back inside Bangladesh. Police later recovered it and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.”

Md Intaj Ali, chairman of Nijpat union, said, “Some people from almost every bordering village are smuggling something or the other from India. Many have stolen various things from the village of the Khasis along the border. The Khasis now think everyone is a thief and so, such shooting incidents take place almost every year.”

Lt Col Khandokar Md Asadunnabi, commanding officer of Jakiganj Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh, said, “According to the locals, the deceased was involved in betel nut smuggling and that’s why he crossed the border into India….

“Such casualties keep taking place at the border due to smuggling. To increase awareness, we are holding meetings with the locals near the border every week.”