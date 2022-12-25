One held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar

Kulaura Correspondent : Police in a drive arrested a drug peddler along with 1,010 Yaba pills from Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday evening.

The arrested was identified as Mokhlich Miah, 35, a resident of Gonkia village under Prithimpassa union of the upazila.

Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge Md Abdus Salek said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid in the village and arrested the drug peddler along with the drugs.

A case was filed with the police station against him under Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.