Dakshin Surma Correspondent : A man was killed after being hit by a train at Dakshin Surma upazila in Sylhet district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Faruk Hossain, 39, son of Palon Sheikh, hailed from Kuchiyamara village under Veramara upazila in Kushtia.

Sylhet Railway Police Station sub-inspector Md. Salauddin Khan Noman said locals found the body on rail track and informed them about that. Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.