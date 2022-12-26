Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Volleyball with unbeaten record

Hosts Bangladesh clinched the Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone Under-23 Men’s International Volleyball title, with an unbeaten record, beating Kyrgyzstan by 3-2 sets in the final in Mirpur on Monday.

In the keenly contested final at the Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium, Bangladesh beat their rivals by 25-18, 15-25, 22-25, 25-19 and 18- 16 points.

Sri Lanka finished third in the competition defeating Nepal by 3-2 sets in the morning.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was the chief guest at the final and handed over the trophies.

Bangladesh Volleyball Federation General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Miku handed out the best player award to Kaviska of Sri Lanka.

Nepal, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh took part in the competition.