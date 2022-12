BNP’s Amir Khasru, 4 others sued in ACC case

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sued five BNP men, including the party standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, on charge of constructing Banani Hotel Sarina without maintaining the design.

ACC’s Dhaka integrated district office-1 Selina Akhtar filed the case on Monday.

Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary of the ACC, confirmed the matter.