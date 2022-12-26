Christmas Day celebrated in Moulvibazar

Christmas day the largest religious festival of the Christian community was celebrated with much enthusiasm and festive mood at Moulvibazar today.

Every church of the district was decorated by various types of colorful flowers, balloons and arts.

Earlier on Saturday night, a midnight prayer was arranged by Catholic Mission Church.

Peoples of the Christian community believe that Jesus Christ came to the earth in human being form to free the mankind from all sins and strengthen human bonds. In this day all Christians remember him with deep love to commemorate his arrival.

Chaired by Member of Parliament for Moulvibazar-4 Dr Md Abdus Shahid, the program was addressed, among others, by Sreemangal upazila nirbahi officer Ali Razib Mahmud Mithun, upazila parishad chairman Vanulal Roy, Sreemangal police station officer-in-charge Jahangir Hossain Sardar and priest of the church CSC Father Nicolas Baroi.