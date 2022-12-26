President receives credentials from new envoy of Japan

President M Abdul Hamid today received credentials from the new resident ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori at Bangabhaban here this evening.

Welcoming the new envoy at Bangabhaban, President Hamid said Japan is the largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh and an important country for trade and investment.

The Head of the State thanked the Government of Japan for providing technical and financial support for the implementation of the Metrorail Project here.

Putting emphasis on Japan’s cooperation in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, Hamid hoped that the trade and investment between Bangladesh and Japan would expand further and bilateral relations will reach a new height during the tenure of the new ambassador.

During the meeting, the new ambassador of Japan sought the cooperation of the President in fulfilling his assignment here.

The press secretary said the new ambassador expressed his determination to work for strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.